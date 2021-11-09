A taste of the Caribbean is coming to South Florida this weekend. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will take place for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Deco got a taste of all the fun that’s going down, and you know it’s going to be lit.

Every year, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival welcomes you to experience Jamaican culture through food.

Eddy Edwards, Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival: “You know Jamaica is known for reggae, Jamaican rum, Jamaican coffee, but nobody was featuring jerk, which was something we knew was special, and that was the beginning of the festival”.

But this time around, the festival will be on a smaller scale.

Eddy Edwards: “Jerk Fete is a party spin off, basically. We”ve had two years of COVID where we couldn’t gather and do our big festival, so we decided to innovate this new experience to a smaller, more intimate event, but it’s also a lot of fun”.

A fete is the Jamaican way of saying party.

The great food, music, and fun will be back at Vizcaya Park in Miramar on Sunday.

Eddy Edwards: “They’re going to be serving some jerk tacos, jerk chicken — you gotta have jerk chicken — jerk pork. And then we have jerk ice cream, and that is special.”

The mastermind behind all the culinary creations is Hazel Maragh. She gave us a preview of some of the delicacies that will be served at the bash.

Hazel Maragh: “Rasta pasta, jerk pepper shrimp, grilled vegetables and fruits on the side.”

Your taste buds won’t be dissapointed.

Alison, guest: “I had the pepper shrimp. It’s so good and spicy, just perfect!”

And what would a party be without music? A perfect way to get burn off those flavorful calories!

Your DJ on the wheels of steel is DJ Radcliffe.

DJ Radcliffe: “We’re going to get crazy this year. As you know, it’s a fete, so we’re going to go crazy, we’re going to go hard. When we party in Jamaica, we play a little bit of everything. Mostly soca, reggae, dancehall, is what we’ll be doing.”

With all that good food and music, one thing’s for sure: the Jerk Fete is for everyone to enjoy.

Hazel Maragh: “When they come, they are coming to have and will get a good, fun time.”

If you want to join in on the festivities tickets cost $35.

FOR MORE INFO:

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Vizcaya Park

14200 SW 55th St.

Miramar, FL 33027

jerkfestival.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.