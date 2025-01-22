Buckle up, folks. The film, “Flight Risk,” is about to take off, and let’s just say, it’s not “smooth skies ahead.” The turbulence is real, people. The cast tells us how a flight turns into a full-blown nightmare and, Mark Wahlberg tells Deco why his bald head is the least scary thing about his character.

In “Flight Risk,” Mark Wahlberg plays a bald, unhinged hitman and so-called “captain.” And yes, he’s still scary—even without the hair.

Mark Wahlberg, That’ll leave a mark: “He’s a crazy person, an absolute crazy person. It was a really fun character to play, and hopefully the audience will enjoy it!”

Being on board with him and having him as a pilot? Uh, good luck with that.

Mark Wahlberg: “Expect the unexpected. You’re going to go into a movie where you are going to scream and laugh and probably cover your eyes and yell at the screen, and you’re going to cheer when my character gets what’s coming to him.”

Michelle Dockery plays an FBI agent, and she has to put all of her trust in this psycho pilot to land safely!

Michelle Dockery, Dockery in shock! “When I got up and was able to sort of fight with Mark. It was nice to actually get moving. He’s a really nasty character; there are no qualities about him that you can understand.”

Topher Grace’s character is the government witness who’s got a date with destiny. Or death, depending on how the flight goes.

Topher Grace, Moving with Grace: “I thought about it when I read the script. I thought, ‘This film’s great, and it’s gonna hurt,’ and it did!”

Wahlberg’s having a blast playing the bad guy, and it shows.

He has no problem tapping into his dark side. It’s like a thriller in real time, but with more screaming… And less leg room!

Mark Wahlberg: “Working with Michelle and Topher was great. I mean, we were all kind of stuck in this little, kind of confined space for quite some time. I think they were probably a little bit annoyed with me. I was definitely into the character.”

You can catch Flight Risk in theaters on January 24th.

