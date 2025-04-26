Dust off your cowboy boots and maybe grab a bib. We’re serving up bulls, barbecue and a whole lotta boot-scootin’ fun. Miami-Dade CountryFest is riding into Tropical Park and, y’all, this is more than just a rodeo.

Giddy-up! Miami’s Tropical Park is getting a Southern makeover. We’re talking a full-on country takeover.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez: “This weekend, April 26 and 27, for the 18th annual CountryFest rodeo livestock show. This is something that was started 18 years ago, with just a simple cattle show. It’s the only second international cattle show in the entire country.”

There’s going to be everything from live country tunes to live farm animals. Oh, and the food truck flavors to keep your taste buds two-steppin’.

Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez: “You can’t miss the concerts. We got great concerts by great local country artists. You’re supporting local businesses as well; we got great local food vendors coming.”

But don’t let the festivities fool you. The rodeo isn’t just for kicks.

Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez: “I love the rodeo, just the energy of the rodeo, and seeing these professionals ride these beautiful majestic animals, it is just something out of this world.”

Every race and rope snap? It’s 100% authentic.

Cynthia Czug: “This year, the rodeo is going to be absolutely completely different than ever before. Not just adding in the ranch bronc, as we’ve done in the past couple of years, we now have brought back the saddle bronc riding and the bareback riding. This is our third year back with them, and it takes an entire village to do a show this big.”

So whether you’re in it for the bulls, the beats, the bites or the broncos, Miami-Dade CountryFest is bringing big-time yeehaw vibes straight to the 305.

Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez: “Yeehaw! This is about building a spirit in the community, and everyone getting along, There is something for everyone. CountryFest is the place to be.”

It’s like a country concert, a state fair and a cowboy showdown all rolled into one. Miami-Dade CountryFest is happening this weekend at Tropical Park.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami-Dade CountryFest 2025

April 26 and 27

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

