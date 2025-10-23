When it comes to Halloween, no one does it quite like Wynwood. That’s because it’s not Halloween, it’s HalloWYN. From free drinks to DJs playing all night, Miami’s biggest Halloween block party is bringing all of the vibes.

No tricks here, just Miami’s biggest Halloween treat!

HalloWYN is back at the Wynwood Marketplace, and things are about to get wicked.

Michael Davidson: “This is our 12th consecutive year and this is going to be the biggest and best year yet.”

Big is an understatement.

On Halloween night, more than 10,000 people will descend on Wynwood streets for some spooky fun.

Michael Davidson: “We also have a new sponsor called Gran Malo tequila. They’re coming complete with activations, photo ops and the property is going to look amazing.”

You can’t throw the biggest block party in Miami without a DJ. I mean, come on.

Michael Davidson: “So we are creating a 360 degree stage out of containers. It’s going to be very cool, it’ll be right in the middle of the whole venue. So everybody around can look at the DJs playing.”

This ghoulish bash will not break the bank because it’s totally free.

You can even grab a drink for free – if you’re fast enough!

Michael Davidson: “If you RSVP through Eventbrite, the first 500 people that get to the property will receive a free drink.”

But if one isn’t enough, you may want to opt for the venue’s VIP deal!

Michael Davidson: “New this year, we also have an amazing VIP program. You can find tickets on Eventbrite right now for $39. The VIP program allows you the open bar for three hours, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. And you have access to our lounge, an A/C bathroom and a private DJ as well. That’s a hard price to find in Miami nowadays, with the crazy prices that everybody is charging.”

All 50,000 square feet of the property will be activated. That’s enough space to find your perfect vibe.

Michael Davidson: “It’s a bunch of different areas. There is sponsorship areas, there’s food and beverage areas. It’s a mixture of tented areas and open air areas. We have a restaurant on the property, we have a full nightclub in the property. There’s a ton of stuff going on.”

The HalloWYN block party goes down Friday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.