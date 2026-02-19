From primetime pressure to global restaurants, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs on the planet. Now, a new series, called “Being Gordon Ramsay,” takes us somewhere we’ve never been before — his real life. Yup, he’s getting real with us! We’re catching up with the chef and going beyond his life in the kitchen and into his underwear drawer.

We’ve seen him run kitchens. But the series “Being Gordon Ramsay” on Netflix serves up the man behind the brand.

Gordon Ramsay invites us into his home — with his wife, six kids and zero filter.

Gordon Ramsay: “I don’t think anyone’s actually seen home. I don’t think anyone has understood where I’ve come from. I don’t think anyone’s actually looked at the dynamics of, of the family and I think that this doc will do that because everything is breathing, everything is natural. Nothing’s sanitized.”

The doc digs into his roots and the reality that shaped his drive.

Gordon Ramsay: “Watching mum multi-task with three jobs to put food on the table. We didn’t see her sometimes Christmas Day until eight o’clock at night. Christmas Day. Not waking up and having a moment with mum, but not seeing her until eight o’clock at night. Being offered food stamps at school and then having to stand at the other side of the cafeteria because that’s where those cheap lines were. I think that molds you, I think that makes you super grounded and secondly, I’ll be honest, my mum would kick my [expletive] if I started thinking I’m Billy Big Bollocks and I can do what the hell I want to do.”

That work ethic? Still boiling. The show also follows Gordon as he opens five new spots in London — proving retirement is not on the menu.

Gordon Ramsay: “Honestly, I think I’m scared of slowing down. I think I’m worried about not having that kind of pace because I enjoy it. I do it properly and I work bloody hard at it, so do I want to be sat on a beach in Cabo, lunching and dinner every night and drink? No. No. Do I want work hard and then compete in triathlons and get on my boat and go fishing? Yes, I do.”

