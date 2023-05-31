Like many of us, Chef Gordon Ramsay just can’t stay away from the kitchen. But unlike some of us, he’s not there looking for Doritos and a can of Cheez Whiz. (He doesn’t know what he’s missing.)

Ramsay’s busy with a project on the front burner. His “Food Stars” is returning to Fox Wednesday night, and if he seems a little grumpier than usual, there’s a reason: he’s serving his own money to the winner.

Caroline D’Amore: “We did our best.”

Ashley Davies: “No, we didn’t do our best.”

Only the best of the best will do for Chef Gordon Ramsay … especially to be on his new Fox show, “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”

Gordon Ramsay: “To be in a position now to change this up and get behind those ideas — get into the marketing, the digital, the creativity and more importantly, invest my own cash into their business — this is unlike any competition I’ve ever done before.”

And to get his hard-earned kitchen cash, contestants need to up their game.

Gordon Ramsay: “The first thing, passion. The idea needs to be realistic. It needs to be modern, but more importantly, can you take it to scale? I started off at 27 years of age with a tiny restaurant in the back of Eon Chelsea. I had three in the kitchen and four in the dining room. I’ve now got close to 75 restaurants across the planet, and that’s exactly how I’m gonna look on their businesses.”

Aaron Valentine: “If we can take that more fun aspect, I think that will add to the virality.”

In this latest challenge, teams host galas for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Chanel Goodson: “We’re doing ‘The Great Gatsby’ theme, and what that means is just luxury, right? We’re trying to bring a luxury experience to these donors to really get them to open up their wallets.”

Aaron Valentine: “Vegas. We came to that because we wanted to bring something eccentric, something wild.”

But the real price is picking the brain of the “Hell’s Kitchen” creator.

Chanel Goodson: “Getting his knowledge in every single challenge, that really just makes you want to be better and incorporate that into your own business, whether you win or not.”

Jourdan Higgs: “Having that opportunity to be able to learn from someone that I’ve looked up to and that got me into cooking, you know, at that opportunity, you know, you can’t ask for anything else.”

After all, there’s no “I” in team.

Caroline D’Amore: “They just put some personalities together and learning how to manage that and, you know, really just work better as a team.”

Queen Precious-Jewel Earth Zabriskie: “To be able to share this with everybody, amazing. You can’t, really — actually, you can’t buy this. You have to come here — blood, sweat and tears — and do it this way.”

: “You got this.”

Stay tuned for “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” Wednesday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.