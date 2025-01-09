If you’re in the mood for a thrill ride this winter, you’re in luck, but if you hate thillers … well, watch anyway. David Schwimmer is back on screen with a gripping new series called “Goosebumps: The Vanishing.” Sounds spooky. Take a look.

David Schwimmer (as Anthony): “Hey, guys.”

Sam McCarthy (as Devin): “Hey, Dad.”

Jayden Bartels (as Cece): “Hey, Dad.”

David Schwimmer (as Anthony): “I want you to have a really fun and also safe summer out here. I only have one rule: stay out of the basement.”

Come on. When do kids listen to their parents, anyway? So, of course they’re going into the basement.

Jayden Bartels (as Cece): “I don’t know if I want to be done here.”

[A hand reaches out. Cece screams.]

See what I mean?

David Schwimmer stars in “Goosebumps: The Vanishing.”

David Schwimmer: “I play this guy named Anthony, who’s a botanist and a divorced dad of two fraternal – well, two fraternal twins, that would mean two, I think teenagers who have, um, he’s had a challenging moment in his life when the show starts, right?”

Elijah M. Cooper (as CJ): “Did you guys know that Devin and Cece’s uncle was one of the kids who went missing in 1994?”

He’s trying to find out what happened to his brother, who disappeared over 30 years ago.

Ana Ortiz (as Jen Diaz): “We finally processed your request.”

David Schwimmer (as Anthony): “Only took you 30 years.”

Sam McCarthy (as Devin): “What is that?”

David Schwimmer (as Anthony): “My brother’s clothes from the night he died.”

And let’s just say his investigation gets a little cray.

David Schwimmer: “I’ve never really had the opportunity as an actor to be in a scary, funny action piece of property, and these books are so loved, they’re so universally loved. Anyone, when I was considering doing it and reading the script, I asked a few people, ‘Hey, have you heard of ‘Goosebumps?’ And, you know, and everyone, everyone, to a person was like, ‘You have to do it. Oh my God, Goosebumps, are you kidding?'”

Sam McCarthy (as Devin): “What’s going on with Dad?”

Jayden Bartels (as Cece): “I don’t know.”

The kids who play his on-screen twins feel the same way. They had a blast shooting the show.

Jayden Bartels: “I love stunts, like, there were a lot of running scenes for me. It was fun. You get to, like, like we’ve said this, like, play pretend, be a little kid and like imagine, like, scary monsters, ’cause they’re not there in real life.”

“Goosebumps: The Vanishing” starts streaming on Disney Plus on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.