There’s always a good time to be had at The Goodtime Hotel on South Beach … but now it may have gotten even gooder.

The hotel’s Pool at Strawberry Moon is launching a new Saturday series called Soleil Saturdays, and it will have you partying from sun up to sun down.

Robert Garcia: “Soleil Saturdays is our new Saturday party which is launching this weekend, Labor Day weekend, and we are going to be showcasing some of our biggest DJs that we work with. It’s a day club experience, so you can expect dancing, you can expect entertainment. It’s really the epitome of what Miami delivers, what we deliver in Miami during the daytime. with a pool and wonderful cocktails.”

The event will feature different celebrity guest DJs all month long, like DJ Pauly D and Sommer Ray.

This Saturday, you will hear sounds from DJing duo Two Friends.

