How can you be an angel of mercy and a stone cold killer at the same time? That’s the question that’s played out in “The Good Nurse.” Eddie Redmayne plays the real-life monster. Jessica Chastain is his naive friend who finally learns the truth. I spoke with both of them, and I didn’t even have to make a house call.

Jessica Chastain (as Amy Loughren): “Oh, my God, there’s insulin in her system.”

Hospital staffer in PA: Code Blue, room 103, Code Blue, room 103.”

Just call it a killer role. Eddie Redmayne plays nurse Charles Cullen in the new movie “The Good Nurse.”

Jessica Chastain (as Amy Loughren): “Do you remember working with someone named Charles Cullen?”

Maria Dizzia (as Lori Lucas): “Yeah. There was a rumor about him.”

The rumor was he killed tons of patients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania by giving them lethal doses of medications.

Jessica Chastain (as Amy Loughren): “I hope you guys can hear me. He’s walking in right now.”

Based on a true story, Jessica Chastain also stars in the film as Amy Loughren. She’s the good nurse.

Amy is Cullen’s co-worker and friend who helps the cops nail him.

Jessica Chastain: “For a long time, she doesn’t believe it, and she defends him really strongly when when he’s questioned, because he’s helped her so much.”

Eddie Redmayne: “We were lucky enough to spend time at the real Amy Loughren, the character that Jessica plays, and she described how he was two different human beings. On the one hand, he was a fastidious, really quite brilliant, gentle, kind nurse, and she only ever met the serial killer twice, so for me and for Jess, especially, it was about us really investing in that friendship and playing that truthfully.”

Jessica and Eddie wanted their roles to be as authentic as possible, so they attended nursing school.

Eddie Redmayne: “You have to have an extraordinary skill set. You have to be brain science, you have to have the brilliance of math, you have to be physically — the lifting of bodies, the moving of beds, but you also have to have this extraordinary emotional intelligence to be this, like, conduit between doctors and very vulnerable families and very vulnerable patients. For both of us, it was it was a real eye-opener to quite how extraordinarily talented these people are.”

Noah Emmerich (as Tim Braun): “Do you remember Ana Martinez?”

Jessica Chastain (as Amy Loughren): “Huh. The insulin in her system, it’s a double medication error, which is really rare.”

Nnamdi Asomugha (as Danny Baldwin): “We understand that you work with a Charlie Cullen. Could he be involved with this?”

“The Good Nurse” is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.