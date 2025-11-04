Fifty years of sunrises, smiles and some very early alarm clocks!

“Good Morning America” is celebrating the big 50, and trust us, they don’t look a day over 29.

From New York to your living room, here’s a look at how GMA’s been serving up breakfast, headlines, and heart for half a century.

For 50 years, those three little words have been the country’s morning wake-up call.

Crew: “Good morning, America!”

It all started back on November 3rd, 1975 when America first met David Hartman and Joan Lunden, their coffee was definitely stronger than ours.

Robin Roberts: “It’s hard to put into words, to be part of this legacy means everything.”

Fast forward to today. The country’s number one morning show is throwing it back to their favorite memories and turning it up for their golden anniversary.

Robin Roberts: “We do not have enough time to talk about the incredible music, these last 50 years. We had Prince, Whitney Houston.”

The crew’s also taking a moment to soak in the love.

Diane Sawyer: “I always felt when that light comes on, the first thing we’re saying is, ‘We’re here together.'”

George Stephanopoulos: “It’s always been about bringing people information, but also showing them different parts of life that they can enjoy as well.”

Michael Strahan: “A show that wakes people up, gives them the news, gives them the truth, and gives them something to wake up and look forward to.”

And yes, even former hosts like Charlie Gibson popped by, mentioning how he felt on his first day on air!

Charlie Gibson: “I was scared to death. They said, ‘Be curious and have fun,’ and for 19 years, that was essentially my mantra.”

Happy birthday, GMA!

