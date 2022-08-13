The Goo Goo Dolls have been around for over 35 years, but the band is showing no signs of slowing down. The four-time Grammy-nominated group is back with a new album and a new tour.

John Rzeznik (singing): “And I don’t want the world to see me, ’cause I don’t think that they’d understand.”

The Goo Goo Dolls know a thing or two about making hits.

John Rzeznik (singing): “I won’t say anything at all, so why don’t you slide?”

And their new single, “Yeah I Like You,” is no exception.

John Rzeznik (singing): “Hey, man, could you tell me your name? I said you wouldn’t know it anyway.”

The song takes a critical look at fame in the age of social media.

John Rzeznik: “There are a lot of really, really talented people out there, but the things that you have to do to get noticed just seem ridiculous.”

The group’s latest album, “Chaos in Bloom,” is a milestone for frontman John Rzeznik.

John Rzeznik (singing): “Just give me thrills, so the truth don’t creep in, and it’s wrong.”

It’s the first one he’s ever produced for the band, and it was quite an experience.

John Rzeznik: “I learned that I need to have more patience with people. In a way, it was kind of humbling, because it was like, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can do this,’ but there was a point where I was just like, where I started to do the vocals for the album, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this. I need help.'”

Even with all that assistance, John says, he is not sure he would do it again.

John Rzeznik: “It depends what the songs need, because it’s like, you got to keep the songs out in front of everything, out in front of your ego and, you know, you got to do what’s best for the song.”

John Rzeznik (singing): “And I’ll do anything you ever dreamed to be complete, little pieces of the nothing that fall.”

