“The Golden Girls” have had our hearts since the iconic sitcom hit the airwaves almost four decades ago. But today, the spirit of the four leading ladies lives on at the Golden Girls Kitchen, a new pop-up restaurant where you’ll have as many good times as Blanche had first dates.

Are you a Sophia?

Guest 1: “This is like a dream come true. Like, I cried when i walked in.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you?!”

Guest 1: “I did. I was teary-eyed.”

Rose…

Guest 2: “My whole family has always compared me to Rose, because I’m kind of an airhead, you know?

Alex Miranda: “Wait, I’m a little Rose, too.”

Dorothy…

Guest 3: “The sarcasm, the drama.”

Alex Miranda: “Is that you, the drama?”

Guest 3: “Absolutely! Everything!”

Or Blanche?

Alex Miranda: “Are we Blanche of the same reason?”

Guest 4: “Yes. I love men.”

[Alex falls to the floor laughing.]

Either way, you’re probably a “Golden Girls” fan –still — after the the hilarious sitcom, which took place in Miami, premiered in 1985.

Nyeri Stepanian: “‘Golden Girls’ is one of those things that, even today, the jokes still fly.”

And, at the Golden Girls Kitchen, open in Wynwood until Dec. 31, you won’t just see the show, you’ll get to taste it, too!

Nyeri Stepanian: “Baked lasagna made from scratch. We’re talking real local cheesecake. Everything is handmade.”

Guest 2: “The food was fantastic. I had the margarita as well. Amazing. I was tempted to get another one.”

Yes, it’s a real restaurant, with real cocktails…

Nyeri Stepanian: “We’re going to get you a lanai cooler.”

…and bartenders.

Alex Miranda: “I feel like Blanche would have flirted with him. I mean, don’t you think?”

Nyeri Stepanian: “I mean, he’s gorgeous. We’re going to shoot over him in a minute with that beard over there.”

Perfect time to move on to Blanche Devereaux’s boudoir.

Alex Miranda: “What are we going to witness inside of there?”

Nyeri Stepanian: “Well, we always tell people, ‘Don’t get in the bed, you can sit on the bed for a photo moment,’ because she was a freaky lady, and we don’t know where she’s been.”

Complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread.

Tickets start at $34. Each comes with 90 minutes to dine, choice of an entree, and most importantly, cheesecake.

Guest 1: “I traveled from Texas to be in character here. I watch ‘Golden Girls’ at night and wake up to it in the morning.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Golden Girls Kitchen Miami

Nov. 10 – Dec. 31

301 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

bucketlisters.com/experience/golden-girls-kitchen-mia

