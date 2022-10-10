(WSVN) - Gloria Estefan and her family are giving fans the gift of music this holiday season. The collaboration promises to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Estefan is dropping a new Christmas album, but this time, she’s making it a family affair. Robbin Simmons has the story.

Gloria Estefan (singing): “Simply having a wonderful Christmas time. Simply having, having a wonderful Christmas time.”

If your tree isn’t trimmed, and your halls hardly decked, don’t worry! Gloria Estefan has an early Christmas present from her family to yours.

Gloria Estefan: “It is our gift to each other, it is definitely a gift for me to be in a recording booth and in my studio, which is my happy place, with these two beings.”

Twenty-nine years after recording “Christmas Through Your Eyes,” her first Christmas album, the iconic and award-wining singer/songwriter and actress is getting the family in the studio, and we mean the whole family.

Grammy-nominated daughter Emily…

Emily Estefan: “Being a part of this legacy, it was difficult for me because I always knew I wanted to perform and create, but I was very shy, and I asked him the other day, ‘How are you not so afraid?'”

Sasha Estefan: “You know those slides that just drop straight down? It’s like that. Once you get in, the door closes, you’re locked in. That’s it, you’re going down no matter what, you can’t tell them to take you out, so you just got to go. It’s just the first seconds that really count.”

Robbin Simmons: “This is an old soul.”

Ten-year-old grandson Sasha: he had Italian great-grandparents who sang opera, so his musical genes are on full display.

Gloria Estefan: “There’s a lot of firsts on this. First: Emilio Estefan singing on this with his grandson in both languages, because Spanish I would have thought, ‘Well, OK, but wait ’til you hear him in English!'”

There are 17 classic and original songs on “Estefan Family Christmas” to put in your holiday music rotation no matter what the calendar says.

Gloria Estefan: “Christmas music is in and out, and even through the toughest moments of COVID, what I put on was Christmas music, even in the summer. Let’s enjoy that, especially now, we need it so much. Let’s enjoy it a little longer this year. That’s why you’re gonna have it on October 13th. Woo!”

Three generations, and even the pets get into the act!

“Estefan Family Christmas” will be available on streaming platforms starting Thursday.

