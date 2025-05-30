Gloria Estefan just proved that you can go back to your roots and still end up on top of the world. And she did it in Spanish and in style.

Gloria just dropped “Raíces,” her first all-Spanish album in 18 years … and it’s already a chart-topper.

Gloria Estefan: “I’m filled with joy and gratitude.”

“Raíces,” is already topping three Billboard charts.

The Empire State Building lit up, Miami threw her a party, and she just got inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

She’s not just making a comeback. Gloria is making history … again.

