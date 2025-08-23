South Florida icon, Gloria Estefan, was honored Friday on “Good Morning America” for a musical milestone. She just released a new album and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Gloria Estefan (singing): “Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger. Don’t you fight it ’til you tried it, do that conga beat.”

Grammy-award winning superstar Gloria Estefan appeared on “Good Morning America,” marking half a century in the music biz.

George Stephanopoulos: “You are celebrating 50 years.”

Gloria Estefan: “I know! It’s incredible!”

She talked about her newest album, “Raíces,” and reflected on her start in music, giving credit to her grandmother, who encouraged her to sing.

Gloria Estefan: “The minute her and I started to sing, she told me, ‘You know, you have a gift, and unless you share it, you’re not going to be happy.'”

The Recording Industry Association of America surprised Gloria, presenting two commemorative plaques for her career achievements.

The album’s release was also deeply personal, timed with a special anniversary.

Gloria Estefan: “Emilio comes with this song, ‘Raices,’ and he goes ‘Babe, I wrote this for, you know, the people that I am working with now, but nobody can sing this song but you,’ and I listened, and I fell in love with it.”

Estefan performed two songs live on GMA, including her new single “La Vecina” and her iconic hit “Conga.”

Gloria Estefan: “Come on, shake your body, do that conga, I know you can’t control yourself any longer.”

“Raíces” pays homage to her Cuban roots, blending classic styles with her modern sound.

Gloria’s latest album dropped May 28, marking her 50 years in the music business.

