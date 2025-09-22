(WSVN) - “The Magic of Gabby’s Doll House” has reached the big screen!

The cast and crew of the kids series hit the pink carpet in Los Angeles for its weekend premiere. The film follows Gabby and grandma Gigi, played by Laila Lockhart Kraner and Gloria Estefan, on a whimsical new adventure and the two stars can’t wait to share their excitement.

Laila Lockhart Kraner: “I’m just so happy, like I haven’t been able to stop smiling. I’m so happy to be here with my family and all the OG Gabby cats are here. It’s so good to celebrate with them and get to this point where we’ve gone to a movie and now we have co-stars like Kristen Wiig and Gloria Estefan. It’s insane!”

Gloria Estefan: “After I saw the premiere in Miami, all the little kids that were in the audience said, they’ve already seen me and they know who I am, but afterwards they came and they hugged me. ‘Grandma GG! Grandma GG!’ I want way more of that.”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” hits theaters Friday, Sept. 26.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.