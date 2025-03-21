Gloria Estefan is making waves once again with a powerful new track that blends the past with the future.

The Miami legend just dropped her latest single “Raíces,” off of her new album of the same name, and we’ve got the music video for the song.

The singer hosted a watch party on her Instagram Live Thursday afternoon as she premiered the video.

Gloria explained to fans the meaning of the song and her new album.

Gloria Estefan: “My roots are family, always about family, and at the beginning of the video, it’s a nod and love to my past — my parents and little me — but then I turn around, and I’m always looking towards the future.”

“Raíces” is now available on all major digital platforms.

