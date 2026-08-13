The rhythm’s gonna get you! Mother-daughter powerhouse, Gloria and Emily Estefan, are taking on one of music’s most storied venues.

The Estefans are playing Carnegie Hall!

Gloria and Emily are calling their one-time stage collab: “A Night of Rhythm and Storytelling.”

Gloria will perform some of her greatest hits with Miami Sound Machine.

They’ll also preview their new musical, “Basura.”

Tickets for the Mar. 8 concert go sale at noon, Thursday

For More Information:
A Night of Rhythm and Storytelling
Monday, Mar. 8, 2027
Website

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