Running is a great form of exercise. It can even be kind of fun, when you put on your music and get in the zone. But — that’s not really the case when you’re running for survival, then it’s not so fun. Thankfully, the only cardio Deco’s doing is lacing up our kicks and speed walking to chat with Glen Powell and the team behind “The Running Man.”

Ready. Set. Run for your life!

Glen Powell is playing the deadliest game in the world in the new action thriller, “The Running Man.”

Glen Powell: “Ain’t it fun?”

Fun for us fans to watch? Definitely!

Fun for the characters, like Ben Richards, who are just trying to survive? Not so much!

Ben isn’t just fighting for his family — he’s fighting against an authoritarian system and network propaganda that aims to keep the population under control and in the dark.

Glen Powell: “Ben is a guy who’s just trying to show up for his family and then sort of realizes that his problems, the frustrations he feels, the power that’s pushing him down is the power that’s pushing everybody down.”

And that makes him the face of a movement, whether he wants it or not.

Glen Powell: “There’s a frustration about everyone going, ‘Oh, man, you represent something to the world, you know, you’re important. You’re an important piece of how we take this thing down.'”

Easier said than done, because every good chase needs an elite hunter.

And “The Running Man’s” top guy comes in the form of Lee Pace and all his 6 foot, 5 glory.

Just don’t expect to see much of his face.

Lee Pace: “I really recommend wearing a mask, especially if you’re gonna do evil things.”

The mask doesn’t stop the character from hamming it up for the cameras, though.

Lee Pace: “The character was just cool. Like, he’s just relaxed. He’s surrounded by violence, and he’s completely unbothered. And I thought that was, you know, funny.”

The film is a passion project for director Edgar Wright, who has wanted to do his version of the Stephen King novel for years.

Edgar Wright: “Elements of the book remained really powerful to me and really vivid in my head, so to actually get to put them on screen is just like, you know, like a gift.”

It’s a gift for Glen too, especially at this point in his career.

Glen Powell: “I’ve always been sort of the underdog in this town, you know, I’ve been doing this a really long time. I’ve been doing this since I was 10 years old. What you do realize is to kind of look after people. When you’re on set, I get to be the one who’s looking after the crew and looking after your fellow cast members and really making sure you do it right.”

Want to get a running start and see “The Running Man” before everyone else? Deco’s giving away tickets for an advance screening of the movie on Monday, Nov. 10 at Regal Kendall Village. For a chance to win, send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.