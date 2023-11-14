I love getting dressed up for the holidays, But I need to know exactly what to where to dinners and parties. Thank your lucky stars, we have an expert fashionista showing us the latest this holiday season, and it’s very metal this year.

Check out the eye-catching looks we found.

Mariah Carey’s defrosted so that means it’s time for the holidays and also time to freshen up your holiday wardrobe.

Elysze Held: “Fashion is not fantasy, fashion is reality, and this is the time to make it your reality.”

And the style of this frosty season comes from the brightest of stars. Celebs like Selena Gomez and Demi Moore are glamming up 2023 with gleaming looks.

Elysze Held: “You’re edge this season should be a metallic trend. Salma Hayek just wore the most beautiful shimmering gown. Yhe perfect holiday dress.”

SoFlo stylist, Elysze Held wants you to shimmer all the way down to your sole.

Elysze Held: “Chunky necklace, a great glitter handbag, sequined handbag, shoes with embellishments.”

Glitzy ‘fits are all the rave here.

Elysze Held: “I’m here at Neiman Marcus in Bal Harbour. It’s really my go to for luxury shopping. First we’re going to see a silver metallic leather mini dress with Valentino sequins shoes. And of course, diamond earrings.”

Next, this sparkly dress paints the town red with its classic taste.

Elysze Held: “It’s sequins and embellishment and then it has a cape, which capes are one of the key trends of the season also. The last look is a black column gown with a little bit of bling on it.”

Beach Boutique in Miami Beach will get you into the glittery cheer.

Elysze Held: “I like to come to this place because I am guaranteed, I’m going to find something. Varying sizes, prices, everything, you’ll find here.”

Boss lady of this couture shop had 305 peeps in mind when she started.

Patricia Costa: “I wanted it to be the local spot that you can just park your car, grab a pair of jeans, a beautiful dress/ It’s really about the locals.”

Having head-turning pieces is their specialty. like this fiery attire.

Patricia Costa: “The red dress is kind of a James Bond kind of gorgeousness. You’re kind of covered looking, but then when you turn around to make the exit, it’s pretty just fabulous.”

The next look, is a metallic bronze slip dress that shows off your hard work certified gym bod.

And lastly…

Patricia Costa: “Cape gowns are very in this season. What’s nice about a cape gown is you really get this old Hollywood glamour but you can also eat some pasta if you want to. It’s very forgiving and beautiful and easy to wear.”