Were you not entertained by “Gladiator?” Of course you were. Well, get ready to go back to the arena. “Gladiator II” opens next week. The stars of the epic sequel threw all the deets Deco’s way. The action starts now.

Denzel Washington (as Macrinus): “You have something in you: rage. Never let it go. It will carry you to greatness.”

In “Gladiator II,” Paul Mescal plays Lucius, who’s out to avenge the deaths of his father, Maximus, and his own family.

Paul Mescal (as Lucius): “Rome has taken everything from me, but I will have my vengeance.”

The influence of the original “Gladiator” film on the current sequel wasn’t lost on him.

Paul Mescal: “The first ‘Gladiator’ obviously holds a huge amount of weight for, not just myself, but like a huge amount of people across the world.”

The movie’s filled with spectacles that might seem hard to believe.

Paul Mescal: “All of the things that you see in the film in terms of, like, flooding the Colosseum, wild animals, all of those things, when I first saw the script. I was like, ‘This feels fictitious,’ and then, reading up on it, it was, like, all of these things happened.”

Denzel Washington shows up as Macrinus, a scheming politician who’ll use Lucius to get what he wants.

Denzel Washington (as Macrinus): “I have the trust of the emperors. It will clear my path to the throne. You will be my instrument.”

This is the kind of character Denzel gets a perverse pleasure out of playing.

Denzel Washington: “I don’t think he was interested in the throne. I think he was interested in power and controlling. I don’t think he thinks anyone is better or greater or smarter than him, and I love that.”

Pedro Pascal is Roman General Marcus Acacius.

Pedro Pascal (as Marcus Acacius): “I claim this city for the glory of Rome.”

As if leading an army wasn’t a hard enough job, he’s having an affair with Lucilla, Lucius’ mother.

Pedro Pascal: “Acacius really lives for and serves Lucilla first and the Roman Empire second.”

Lucilla is brought back by Connie Nielsen, who played the role in the original film.

Connie Nielsen (as Lucilla): “Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you.”

Returning for the sequel was a no-brainer for Connie.

Connie Nielsen: “I could not believe this story they came up with. It’s so brilliant, and I just thought that is a fantastric situation for me as a character.”

“Gladiator II” opens in theaters Nov. 22.

