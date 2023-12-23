The holidays are here, and so are the holiday deals … especially if you like giving the gift of experiences.

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering you a chance to do just that with their Miami Temptations program.

If you are looking for fun in Miami without breaking your bank, then you’re in luck, because Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months is in full swing.

John Copeland: “Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months is a two-month long celebration of all the fantastic things to see and do in Greater Miami and Miami Beach.”

It’s all a part of the Miami Temptations program, an initiative aimed to give locals and tourist access to the best museums and exhibits Miami has to offer but at a fraction of the cost.

John Copeland: “New this year with the program, we are so excited to have more than 35 organizations and offers participating. This is more than we’ve ever had.”

Which means more opportunities for you to check out attractions, right in your own backyard.

So, get lost in the immersive light-based displays and digital installations at Super Blue Miami, or head over to Wynwood for a lesson on graffiti artists who have transformed blank walls into vibrant masterpieces.

But if a theater show is more your thing, then you definitely don’t want to miss this.

John Copeland: “Right here at the Faena Theater, the show ‘Allura’ is part of the Arts, Culture and Heritage program”

Brian Forti: “‘Allura Cabaret’ is more than a story; it’s a journey of music and excitement and choreography that surrounds the guest.”

The 90-minute burlesque-style show is the most fun you’ll have sitting down.

Milena Straczynski: “All of the performers in the show are multifaceted, so you’ll see them dance, you’ll see them bend themselves in half and fly through the air.

Allura, as well as the Arts, Culture and Heritage Months program, will run until the end of January, so you may want to take advantage.

John Copeland: “This is the time of year for giving. This program offers a fantastic opportunity for people to give experiences instead of physical gifts. It’s a great way to get out with the family, with friends and with your loved ones.”

That’s a lot of really great stuff right there.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Temptations Program

701 Brickell Ave., Suite 2700

Miami, FL 33131

miamiandbeaches.com/deals/arts-heritage-months

