There’s no shortage of places to go in Miami. It seems like these day, something new is popping up in the magic city.

And magic is exactly what they’re going for at Giselle. It’s a new restaurant on the rooftop of Club Eleven.

The night doesn’t have to end once the music stops. No siree, when you’re done dancing the night away at Club Eleven, head upstairs to Giselle.

A new spot just opened up in the heart of the Miami Design District.

Alan Roth: “Giselle is a restaurant on the roof of Eleven Nightclub.”

Giselle is a restaurant, bar and lounge, designed to give you an escape from your day to day routine.

Alan Roth: “The ambiance at Giselle is sexy, it’s sophisticated, it’s elegant. But it’s also accessible. We want people to feel like they can be transported to any global city around the world.”

And worldly was what they had in mind when they designed the space, with the inside being inspired by light and lace and the outside tending to be dark.

Alan Roth: “It has a sort of yin and yang, black and white, dark and light feel to it.”

The kitchen is open all night, so you’ll never go hungry.

Alan Roth: “The food at Giselle is a steak and seafood house with French, Asian, Mediterranean inspiration.”

And even though the food might look too pretty to eat, you’re definitely going to want to try it.

At the bar, they’ve gone all out with their drinks, like their “Head over Heels” cocktail.

Alan Roth: “The presentation is brilliant. It’s actually a shoe, a glass.”

The cocktail is made with eleven vodka, sparkling rosé, raspberry, lemongrass and citrus.

At Giselle, diners can expect a long night of over the top fun. Here, last call isn’t until 3 a.m.

Alan Roth: “Between the service, the food, and feeling like you’re in Giselle’s world, which could be anywhere. The experience itself is like none other.”

You can reserve your spot at Giselle on Open Table, and there is a dress code.

But you’ll be fine as along as you leave the beachwear at home.

Giselle Miami

15 NE 11th St

Miami, FL 33132

Gisellemiami

