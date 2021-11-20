You believe in ghosts? Don’t be scared, because we can just zap them to death. We think that’s how it works, at least in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the long-awaited sequel to the classic movies. Alex Miranda, who would never ghost you on Tinder but probably on Grindr, has the story.

Get this: the film is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, and Ivan is a producer on this one.

OK, TMI, but I loved it. So, who you gonna call? Probably Uber Eats, because I’m starving.

If you believe in ghosts…

Finn Wolfhard (as Trevor): “You guys hear that?”

Mckenna Grace (as Phoebe): “Something’s coming.”

You’ve got a friend in Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon.

Alex Miranda: “Are they real?!”

Paul Rudd: “Yeah, I keep an open mind about everything.”

Carrie Coon: “We have a pretty limited understanding of the universe, so nothing would surprise me.”

But I don’t think “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Mckenna Grace…

Mckenna Grace: “I was in the same room as with a Ouija board once, and I got really scared, so I left.”

And Finn Wolfhard…

Finn Wolfhard: “To be a full believer, I think something needs to happen to me.”

Were expecting actual evidence during our interview.

Finn Wolfhard: “The minute I get in my room…” [voices heard in the background]

Alex Miranda: “It was a ghost!”

Finn Wolfhard: “That was an absolute ghost.”

Mckenna Grace: “Believe!”

In the supernatural sequel, a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover they have a connection to the OG Ghostbusters.

Carrie Coon (as Callie): “So are you saying he left us nothing?”

Annie Potts (as Janine Melnitz): “Well, I wouldn’t say nothing.”

But it is a comedy, too.

Alex Miranda: “I blurted out laughing multiple times, and I wasn’t anticipating it.”

Carrie Coon: “That’s the hallmark of a great script. It’s specific. It’s well-written, and I come from a pretty dry family, so it was like playing.”

With the help of teacher and amateur parapsychologist Gary, played by Paul, they all unearth Grandfather’s secret legacy.

Paul Rudd (as Gary): “A town with no fault lines is shaking on a daily basis.”

Paul Rudd: “I understand anyone who has a real passion for something. At one moment, I was really into Legos. Probably I was a little older than maybe the other kids that were still, you know?”

But I also had to ask Josh, I mean Paul, which house from “Clueless”…

Alex Miranda: “Is the most likely haunted by ghosts. Would it be Cher’s house, Di’s house, the Valley party house, or perhaps the Beverly Hills witch house?”

Paul Rudd: “The thing that kind comes to mind first might be that Valley party house.”

Alex Miranda: “Someone died there.”

Paul Rudd: “Right? It’s the Valley! There’s like – haven’t most houses out there had a murder in it?”

Oh, and there may or may not be a little surprise.

Mystery character: “We’re closed.”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is in theaters now.

