You might go to the gym with goals of looking like a pro athlete one day. But what about just going to a gym actual pro athletes work out? Sounds like it’ll increase our chances and we found one in South Miami where stars like Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith go to get fit with a real VIP feel.

Health is wealth.

Reese Whitely: “The beauty of being a human, right? Like all these different things stem from how well you take care of yourself.”

And few know that better than Miami Heat star Haywood Highsmith.

Haywood Highsmith: “Basketball — it’s a lot of running, lot of jumping. You’ve got to be in tip-top shape to be able to compete at a high level.”

Who chooses to work out at complex health and wellness in south Miami and the locksmith is not alone.

Haywood Highsmith: “I also know a couple other NBA players who came here. Immanuel Quickley, trey murphy.”

For good reason.

Haywood Highsmith: “You know, I feel like for me I need the one-on-one. The person’s locked in on me.”

Because here, everyone feels like a VIP.

Reese Whitely: “Everything is personalized. So we start with an evaluation of course. You have a doctor of physical therapy or exercise physiologist. After which we go ahead and give a movement-based assessment. So we see exactly how you move, where your deficiencies may be. We do strength testing through resistance and then from there we create a program specifically catered towards you.”

Well, I’m not chicken to admit…

Alex Miranda: “My chicken legs.”

Reese Whitely: “Well, one it’s gonna…haha. Chicken legs is wild.”

Haywood Highsmith: “I feel like you’re in good shape to me. I don’t know what Reese is talking about.”

Reese Whitely: “For your legs to go from chicken to, like, horse, we find out lifestyle habits before we say, ‘Hey, this is what the program is going to entail.'”

And for the pros, physical therapy is a serious business.

Reese Whitely: “When our NBA guys or any of our athletes come in on the off-season.”

Anderson Russell: “We have decided to do everything one-on-one here to keep that high standard for the quality of care and ultimately you end up getting better a lot faster.”

Reese Whitely: “You usually go to PT for injury or recovery. You have things like dry needling.”

Anderson Russell: “Getting those trigger points and releasing it helps you improve range of motion and increase blood flow, circulation.”

Reese Whitely: “Or you’ll have your cupping.”

Anderson Russell: “The skin, the muscle, and the facia — sometimes these layers can get stuck together and that could lead to muscle tightness, mobility restrictions. We can put the cups on here to kind of help separate all three of those layers.”

Reese Whitely: “Or you’ll have manual therapy in order to produce healing and also produce relaxation.”

For me, Complex has produced confidence.

Alex Miranda: “I got a massage. Like, being a pro basketball player just seems like it’s pretty fun.

Haywood Highsmith: Um.”

Reese Whitely: “What? Haha”

Maybe even too much.

Haywood Highsmith: “My daughter — she’s turning 3. I don’t know if he can make that team, Reese. But, um, maybe the 2-year-old team he could make.”

