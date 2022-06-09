Get ready to dance ’til your feet can’t dance anymore. At this year’s Juneteenth Juke Joint event at the Adrienne Arsht Center, guests get to take a musical journey to the past, all while appreciating Black culture and history, and having a pretty good time, too.

The juke joint was jumping in “The Color Purple,” and now you can kick up your feet and move to the beat at this year’s Juneteenth Juke Joint.

Bridget Stegal: “The Juneteenth Juke Joint event is an opportunity for us to continue the celebration of emancipation of enslaved people.”

Juneteenth is June 19, but the Arsht Center is celebrating on the 16th.

Bridget Stegal: “We’re going to have some specialty curated soul food inspired bites, we’re going to have amazing dope mixes put together by DJ Nickymix, and then we are going to have a wonderful, wonderful concert.”

Leading the musical journey is local R&B artist La Vie.

La Vie: “I’m excited to be performing at the Juneteenth event, because I get to represent all the artists that came before me.”

Artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.

La Vie: “This event is going to be a very, very fun event, filled with music, dancing, so I hope you have your dancing shoes ready.”

DJ Nickymix will also be bringing down the house with a master mix of his own.

DJ Nickymix: “It’s an honor for me to be here. We’re bringing the funk, the blues, the R&B, Black music, Pan-African music.”

It wouldn’t be a juke joint without some soul food.

Jose Danger: “For the Juke Joint, we’re going to have homemade brisket, burnt ends, fried chicken wings. We’re also going to have black eyed pea salad, some red velvet cake shooters.”

So make sure to come on an empty stomach.

Zaylin Yates: “All of the dishes were fantastic, especially the burnt ends, amazing, and the cornbread, it tastes just like my grandma makes it.”

