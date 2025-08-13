Forget the board games or card games — unless there’s tequila on the table, then keep playing. Game night just left the living room. SoFlo’s newest game room is all lasers, puzzles and pure adrenaline.

Deco’s own adrenaline junkie, Alex Miranda, is laced up and ready to play. At Activate in Pembroke Pines, right off of Pines Boulevard and Palm Avenue, it’s one place where you can be physical, but also have fun with digital, and Deco’s telling you all about it.

It’s time to activate your fun mode.

Robin Cox: “You’re going to get moving, you’re going to get crawling and running and jumping, all with high-tech based games.”

At Activate in Pembroke Pines, where high-tech games test your physical and mental abilities.

Robin Cox: “We have 14 different rooms with over 400 games combined. So let me just tell you right now, there is plenty of things to do.”

Whether you’re climbing walls, solving puzzles or dodging lasers, there’s something for everyone, including prizes after collecting coins! Well, that’s if you’re a winner, of course.

Robin Cox: “At the end of your session, you can take all those coins that you earned and actually spend them on rewards! We even have a PlayStation 5 and drone available as well, if you have enough coins that you earn.”

And you may have already seen one of their game rooms on TikTok.

Robin Cox: “The game that we went viral for, the one that we’re known for, is called ‘Mega Grid.’ So, the entire room is nothing but floor-set panels that are all pressure sensitive. If you’ve ever heard of the game ‘The Floor Is Lava,’ a game we all played when we were kids, when we were children, well we have brought a technologically advance-based room centered around that same concept. Don’t step on the red. You don’t want to step on the lava, or you lose.”

Alex Miranda: “It actually sounds like a workout.”

Robin Cox: “Yeah, you’re going to be sweating, I guarantee you.”

“Strike” hits it out of the park, too.

Robin Cox: “You get to take those balls, and you just throw them right at the screens.”

Plus “Press.”

Robin Cox: “It is a room that is filled with over 100 LED buttons, and it is a very visually pleasing, visually stimulating environment. Definitely perfect for Instagram.”

But with unlimited access during 60- or 90-minute sessions, you’ll have plenty of time to try it all.

Robin Cox: “For that 60-minute experience, it is $28 plus tax. The 90-minute experience is $38.”

Activate is open each day from 9:30 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 10 p.m. every other day.

FOR MORE INFO:

Activate Pembroke Pines

10350 Pines Blvd., Unit D106

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

playactivate.com/pembroke-pines

