Art Basel and Art Miami dazzled people this past weekend. But if you couldn’t make it, don’t worry! You can catch some great stuff up in Broward.

Giovanni Rossi’s work is on display at the J. Nelson Gallery in Hollywood. Here, you can get up-close and personal with his beautifully crafted butterfly sculptures without dealing with the crowds.

Giovanni Rossi: “This is a showroom that you come to when you’re buying luxury goods for your home. Art Miami is a one-week fair and this is a 365-day operation, I mean, not that they’re open that many days, but they’re here Monday through Friday or Monday through Saturday and it’s just a different operation in all.”

There’s a butterfly for everyone in Giovanni’s display. They come in four different sizes and a variety of colors.

FOR MORE INFO:

J. Nelson Gallery in Hollywood

2866 Pershing Street, Hollywood, Florida 33020

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.