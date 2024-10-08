Turning 40 years old can be demanding to your body. That’s why I’m so dreading it! But not for Miami Carnival! This year, they’re greasing up those hips with some soca dance moves. Here’s our youthful baby face, Alex Miranda with more. Alex?

This moving and grooving weekend of fun welcome everybody, especially those who like to let a little bit loose!

Miami Carnival turns the big 4-0 this year!

John Beckford: “The big 4-0, yes it is. For the concert, there’s going to be at least, between DJs and artists, 40 live performances you’re going to get on stage. You’ve got the food court, 50 vendors in the food court offering you everything you can imagine from anyone of the islands. If you dream it, and you want to eat it, you can find it at Miami Carnival.”

As a gift, they got a whole park.

John Beckford: “Our best birthday present that we got this year so far is the support from the city of Lauderhill. So things will kick off in Lauderhill at the central Broward Park and then it leads into Panorama the following Friday, Oct. 11, steel band music, I’m sure you’ve heard of it. And then we roll into the official J’ouvert which is Saturday, Oct. 12. And then the big day is going to be Sunday, Oct. 13.”

Saturday’s J’ouvert is like a bag of chips. Once you pop, you just can’t stop.

Nigel Alfred, President of the South Florida Carnival Band Leader Association: “It’s an experience. Once you do it one time, you’re going to love it and you’re going to want to come back.”

Because it’s a chance to let loose and be messy!

Nigel Alfred: “Most of our bands have water tankers following them as well so all throughout the day you’re gonna get sprayed with water to keep you cool and of course, everybody gets to throw the paint, throw the powder, throw the mud. We’ve had a band that even did chocolate so you can bath yourself in chocolate for the entire day.”

With 23 bands participating from all across the United States, there will be a lot of moving.

Nigel Alfred: “In the Caribbean, we call a band is actually, well it’s equivalent to what you guys call a troop or a float in a traditional American parade. Our bands consist of trucks, 18-wheeler trucks, 35 feet with speakers from top to bottom blasting and playing music.”

And for those who can’t whine, just do this…

Nigel Alfred: “The music will take control, that’s the best thing I can say. Those that have experience will whine and twerk as they say here. For those that don’t just look at somebody and you’ll just follow. At the end of the day, you’re going to get it because nobody will be judging you, they’ll be encouraging you and helping you along the way.”

Tickets to this colorful event start at $30 and they offer free park and ride.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Carnival 2024

Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL.

Tickets: https://caribtix.com/event-details?eid=111138

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.