If you’re looking for a cheap thrill this summer, look no further, or cheaper, than the Shops at Midtown. Forget that gym membership and sweat it out in the park — for free!

Some people like to work out alone, but if you’re not one of those people, then get moving with the Shops at Midtown.

Sean Kelly: “I know it’s tough guys. C’mon, you’re almost done, 15 minutes through!”

They want you lean, mean and ready for the summer, and the best part is, you won’t have to pay a dime.

Joanne Polin: “We’re actually kicking off our summer series. We have free outdoor fitness classes where anybody can come out. it’s a lot of fun, it’s fun to be outside, it’s easy to social distance.”

First up: CrossFit!

Sean Kelly: “CrossFit is a really fun exercise program. It’s body weight movement, it’s functional fitness that’d you’d see in everyday life.”

Hope you’re ready to be whipped into shape by Sean Kelly from Wynwood CrossFit.

Sean Kelly: “Keep it rolling, guys! Get through those burpies, through those lunges! Let’s go! C’mon!”

So, if you’ve ever wanted to get into the sport, now is your chance, and you don’t need to be an expert.

Sean Kelly: “Everything about CrossFit is scalable and can be addressed to the person’s capabilities and ability level.”

You got your classic reps, like sit-ups, jumping lunges, and burpies — all guaranteed to make you sweat.

Even the CrossFit enthusiasts had to catch their breath.

Laura Dias: “It was a really hard one. Like all the CrossFitters here, they were having like a hard time, because it was a really good workout.”

Imagine your hot summer bod could be just one CrossFit class away.

Did I mention it’s completely free? And no matter your skill set, all are welcome.

Joanne Polin: “We want people to come out with their families, by themselves. It’s just nice to be outside and get some exercise, and you feel better.”

Classes are free and open to anyone throughout the summer.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Shops at Midtown Miami

3401 North Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

eventbrite.com/e/the-shops-at-midtown-miami-to-offer-monthly-complimentary-crossfit-classes-tickets-311318902217

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.