You don’t have to have superpowers to be a hero. But when it comes to movies, it sure helps! Especially if those powers let you see the future! Deco’s getting all tangled up with Dakota Johnson and the stars of “Madame Web”.

Dakota Johnson’s world is spinning out of control in the new superhero film, “Madame Web.”

Dakota Johnson: “You meet Cassie when she’s a paramedic in New York City and she’s already kind of an everyday hero and she cares about saving people.”

Cassie starts experiencing psychic powers after a near-death experience. Bet ya didn’t see that coming!

Dakota Johnson: “When it turns out that her superpower was her mind, I love the idea of a young woman having a really powerful mind and really leaning into it.”

Cassie’s visions lead her to protect three teens played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor from a mysterious bad guy who’s determined to hunt them down and it led to Deco meeting the real star of the movie!

Isabela Merced: “She was the original spider cast in the first Spider-Man movie. Who had to like, see, my baby? No, Bon Bon was on set. Bon Bon’s my dog and she was there. Like every scene you see in the movie, she was there like behind the camera.”

Speaking of connections, there’s no denying all things related to the Spider-Man universe are loved by generations of fans. But we wanted to know, what childhood movies and shows hold a special place in the cast’s hearts?

Sydney Sweeney: “My brother and I, we would watch ‘Scooby Doo’ together all the time.”

Isabela Merced: “The live-action or the show?”

Sydney Sweeney: “No, like the show and I always feel like whenever I think of ‘Scooby Doo’, I think of my little brother and I growing up and our relationship.”

Dakota Johnson: “I used to watch “I Love Lucy” with my mom when Nick at Nite would come on, which I loved so much. It was like, I don’t know, really cozy and special.

Celeste O’Connor: I watched “The Lion King” probably 300 times as a young person. I watched it with my younger brother and my dad. I had it on VHS.

Sydney Sweeney: “Awww!”

Celeste O’Connor: “Isn’t that crazy?”

