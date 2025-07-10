It’s always romantic to cuddle on the couch with a good movie, isn’t it? But how about while being wined and dined at the smallest steakhouse in the country? And that’s a good thing because it’s right here in Hollywood, and it’s so cozy that you can’t help but get all sweet with your sweetie. You know what I’m saying? So if you have a date, night, anniversary, or proposal coming up, Listen up…

Forget Netflix and chill. At CLASS Soirée Steakhouse in Hollywood…

Chef Maurad Ali: “We’re the smallest steakhouse in the United States.”

…Late night, date night, dinner, and a movie feel just as romantic as it does exclusively because the place is all yours.

Chef Maurad Ali: “It’s just you and the private chef. The smart TV, fresh popcorn, champagne, and then a surf and turf meal for two.”

And presumably, your date shows up.

Chef Maurad Ali: “Hey, Alex. It’s been about 20 minutes.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah. He’s coming.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “If not, you can always call a friend.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, probably a good idea.”

Alex Miranda: “Ashley. Oh. Life saver!”

Ashley: “Alex, thank you so much for this invite. This late, late invite. I’m assuming he didn’t come.”

Alex Miranda: “It was traffic.”

Ashley: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “Really bad traffic.”

Both: “Cheers.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so what movie do you want to watch?”

Ashley: “Sophomore.”

Alex Miranda: “Sophomore? There’s a fourth?”

Chef Maurad Ali: “It starts with an appetizer platter.”

Alex Miranda: “Bon appetit.”

Ashley: “Bon appetit.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “Which is typically four or five of some of the chef’s ideas.”

Alex Miranda: “I want to make love to this filet empanada.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “It’s the duration of a movie. So if you picked The Notebook, like two hours.”

Alex Miranda: “This song gets me every time.”

Ashley: “I know.”

Alex Miranda: “So do you root for the rich guy or the poor guy?”

Ashley: “The rich guy.”

Alex Miranda: “Young love.”

Ashley: “I know.”

Alex Miranda: “So many possibilities.”

Ashley: “If only love was so easy like this.”

Alex Miranda: “Well, it wasn’t really very easy for them.”

Alex Miranda: “Have you never seen The Notebook, Ashley?”

Ashley: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “Really?”

Ashley: “No.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “Then it goes into a surf and turf meal, which is either a ribeye, filet mignon, or skirt steak.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “Dinner is served.”

Ashley: “Oh.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “Bon appetit.”

Ashley: “Thank you, Chef Ali.”

(Both eating)

Ashley: “That filet is so juicy.”

Alex Miranda: “Medium rare on this ribeye is just perfection.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “It’s a grass-fed organic 17-ounce center cut marinated for 48 hours in our own Cajun rub.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s steak and aphrodisiac or not? It is for me.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “Two sides to share and two desserts to share.”

Ashley: “How is it?”

Alex Miranda: “Are you OK if I double dip?”

Ashley: “I don’t mind.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “At the end of dessert, you take your last bite and the credits come up.”

Ashley: “True love. Oh my god.”

Chef Maurad Ali: “The cost for it is $698.50 for two. That includes tax and gratuity so you can leave your wallet at home.”

You can book your late-night date night dinner and a movie after 10 p.m. Any day the restaurant is open. They also offer a matinee, if you’re into that.

