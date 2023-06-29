FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Finding “har-moon-y” is easy at the Sunny Side Village Store in Fort Lauderdale, especially for the next lunar phase that’s happening on July 3.

To celebrate, the store is hosting its first-ever tarot party on the full moon, complete with henna, tarot card readings, and some yoga to really get you ready for the next phase of the year.

The full moon might not give you the power to turn into a mermaid, or turn you into a werewolf.

But at the Sunny Side Village Store in Fort Lauderdale, they’re using the upcoming full moon as a reason to party.

Nicole White: “Sunny Side Village Store is a boutique store that’s located on the beach, and we are hosting our first full moon party.”

This lunar phase represents the end of a cycle, and the party has a lot of fun things to help you let loose and get in tune with yourself.

Nicole White: “People can expect to get their tarot cards read, they can get henna done, they can get a full moon cocktail, they can get hair tinsel in their hair, and they can do full moon yoga.”

Want a little insight into your future? Then ask spiritual reader and healer, Kara.

Kara: “People with me and my tarot readings, they could get answers on love, relationships, marriage, career, finance.”

No crystal balls here, just some shuffled tarot cards, and then your journey to find answers begins.

Kara: “I like for all my clients to feel like they’re gaining something after each session with me. “

Ink me up before you go-go, with tatts by a henna artist.

Jade Maxx: “There’ll be a range of different designs you can choose from. Henna comes – it’s really just freestyle, free hand, so you have options. I can do cartoons and superhero characters, whatever you want.”

Feeling the florals, or can’t decide what look you’re going for?

This ink is made to fade, so if you want something new, all you have to do is wait a week.

Jade Maxx: “Henna is a leaf off a plant. I actually create it into a paste. That paste goes on the skin and it dries. After it’s dry, it will fall off, and underneath is your henna stain.”

Add a little sparkle to your mane with some hair tinsel to match your glittery full moon cocktail.

Nicole White: “The full moon cocktails, that is prosecco and edible glitter that’s in it, and it’ll look like a beautiful prism of the full moon.”

Then get ready to flow into bliss with a yoga class.

Nicole White: “The yoga that the guests will get to enjoy is all levels for a yoga class. It’s relaxing, and it’s under the full moon and the stars, and it’s around the pool.”

The fun is for everyone, except the drinks. Those are just for adults.

Nicole White: “Expect a really great time, and they can enjoy themselves and be relaxed, but then they can meet new people and have a lot of fun.”

That party kicks off Monday at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

