Gourd vibes only! Spooky season is finally here, and I don’t know about you, but I’m totally here for the boos. October is always full of tricks and treats, but if you wanna celebrate in style, of course, you need an epic costume. Steph Michaels is taking us inside Casa de los Trucos in Little Havana to show us what is hot for Halloween.

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson): “All Hallows’ Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok!”

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Sarah Sanderson): “Amok! Amok! Amok! Amok!” hits her

Winifred Sanderson had the right idea, but these days…

Tina Fey (as Liz Lemon): “It’s the only white dress I own.”

Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy) “But your hair.”

Tina Fey (as Liz Lemon) “I’m a princess.”

Halloween isn’t just for kids. It’s for everybody, and when it comes to dressing up in SoFlo…

Steph Michaels: “I am here right now at Casa de los Trucos, and this is South Florida’s biggest, the best Halloween store, with everything that you can think of.”

The iconic costume store on Calle Ocho in Little Havana has been around for more than 50 years.

Jorge Torres: “We have over 15,000 styles of costumes. People know that when they come here, they’re going to find something to wear. They’re going to find something that not everyone else is wearing.”

Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron): “Hey!”

Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith): “Why are you dressed so scary?”

Lindsay Lohan: (as Cady Heron): “It’s Halloween.”

Steph Michaels: “What? I’m just looking for friends.”

Halloween doesn’t have to be scary…

Jorge Torres: “The most popular costumes are based on movies every year.”

…but it can be wickedly fun!

Ariana Grande (as Glinda): “You should join us tonight, and don’t tell me you have nothing to wear. Because you can wear this.”

The upcoming “Wicked” movie is sure to cast a spell on Halloween this year.

Steph Michaels: “I’m ready for my close-up. Ariana, if you need me, call me.”

Hang on. Looks like something’s missing.

Steph Michaels: “No, thank you, darling. I don’t want this.”

The face paint is optional. Just know they have plenty in stock, along with…

Jorge Torres: “Wigs, masks, masquerade masks, everything. It’s a one-stop shop.”

Some costumes, like this Wolverine one, even come with pretty realistic masks. Hugh Jackman ain’t got nothing on me!

Steph Michaels: “These things are the real deal. Look how sharp they are!”

Deadpool. on the other hand, he’s a handful.

Steph Michaels (to herself): “I’m gonna fight you now. Oh, are you?”

Superheroes aren’t the only ones trending for Halloween.

Steph Michaels: “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. It’s showtime!”

These Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz costumes are some spooktacular finds.

Steph Michaels: “I personally love it. I think this looks great. What do you think? I think it’s great.”

And, speaking of things you can find in the store…

Jorge Torres: “It’s not just a shopping experience, it’s actually a fun experience, ’cause we have jokes and magic.”

Steph Michaels: “So I just take it? Oh, no!”

I mean, it is called Casa de los Trucos for a reason.

Steph Michaels: “Come in here, and just get scared. It’s fine. OK, fine.”

There’s one trick you don’t wanna fall victim to, though.

Jorge Torres: “The most important thing is to make sure you come down here early so that you don’t miss out on anything. Because things will sell out fast.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Casa de los Trucos

1343 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33135

305-858-5029

crazyforcostumes.com

