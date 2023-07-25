It’s time for a revolution… A style revolution.

The owners of Style Your career and Fashion Happy Hour are teaming up to bring you “Style Revolution.”

The inaugural event will have panels of industry experts and fashion show peeps, so you can get in touch with your inner fashionista.

No need to be “clothes-minded” about fashion at this year’s Style Revolution.

Kathleen Ross: “Style Revolution is really all about empowering your style and empowering your future and your career. We want people to come and have an experience where they can connect with the community and really change the future of the fashion industry.”

Say goodbye to fashion faux pas or learn things that make the fashion industry go round.

Kathleen Ross: “we’re so excited to have an eclectic group of styles being showcased at this event. We have swimmer, we have luxury, we have resortwear. And it’s also a great opportunity to do some shopping with some local vendors.”

Local vendors like Mjaen Swimwear and Tony Visions.

David Woods: “Tony Visions is a luxury streetwear brand that I created about eight years ago specializing in streetwear and luxury garments for all types of people.”

The designer can’t wait to give you a peek at which fads are in, during his runway show.

David Woods: “I’ll actually be blending two of my collections. The Mahi collection that came out during swim week at the hardrock and as well as my Exodus collection.

No one will be able to keep their eyes off of you in these looks.

David Woods: “We have some long pieces that are going to be very long drapery pieces for the women, something that gives it more of an exotic feel that emphasis from my last exodus collection primarily.”

How about a little fun in the sun with some 305 inspired swimsuits

Mayra Jaen: “Mjaen is a brand of swimsuits and is inspired by the energy of miami and the joy people enjoy under the sun.”

And each piece is designed just to your liking.

Mayra Jaen: “I would describe my brand as fun, really colorful, and exclusive.”

If you’re a pro-fashionista or just looking to update your style, you’ll still have a good time here.

Kathleen Ross: “The event is for anyone who likes fashion, anyone who’s interested in fashion, even if you don’t have a career in fashion, you’re welcome to come and celebrate the local Miami fashion scene.”

Style Revolution takes place this Friday at Black Box Media Miami.

FOR MORE INFO:

Style Revolution

Black Box Media Miami

12355 NE 13th Ave Unit #403-404

North Miami, FL 33161

styleyourcareer.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.