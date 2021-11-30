When it comes to celeb jewelry, you know everyone’s gonna want it, and now anyone can have it. The man with a celeb connection is opening shop here in SoFlo, and we got the hookup for all that ice.

You don’t need to spend the big bucks to get blinged out.

Mint Jewelers by Boodaddy Diamonds in Hollywood likes to keep things icy, not pricey.

Christopher Petrillo Jr: “Mint Jewelers is a jewelry store that’s not like any other. We really cater from, you need a simple repair of the battery in your watch, or you’re a celebrity and you want a $100,000 watch.”

Christopher Petrillo Jr., aka Boodaddy, will have you blinged out like a celebrity.

Christopher Petrillo Jr: “I’ve done people from Billie Eilish to T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz. The list goes on and on.”

Boodaddy even made Billie’s 5X necklace after her Grammy wins.

Christopher Petrillo Jr: “Billie Eilish, me and her were talking, we were saying, ‘We should do a pendant for you,’ so on and so forth, and this was right when she won the five Grammys. Long story short, and I’m like, ‘You won five Grammys, five times. It’s crazy! Lets do five x in black diamonds.”

The lack of a famous name doesn’t mean much around here, you can still get something nice, even on a tight budget.

Christopher Petrillo Jr: “I cater to everybody. There’s nobody that I turn away, there’s nobody that I don’t help out. From your average joe that walks through the store or the biggest stars in the world, there’s nobody I can’t handle. There’s nobody I can’t do something for.”

