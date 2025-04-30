MIAMI (WSVN) - Formula 1 is taking over Hard Rock Stadium this weekend but if you didn’t snag a ticket, don’t worry, you can still live life in the fast lane at Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood. From race car simulators to DJs and engine roars, Fan Fest isn’t just near the track, it’s practically the main event.

Racers, start your engines, because Racing Fan Fest is back at the Wynwood Marketplace.

Michael Davidson: “Racing Fan Fest is the biggest off-track event going on during the Grand Prix weekend.”

Calling it “the biggest event” might be an understatement.

Michael Davidson: “We activate this property here. It’s over 150,000 square feet of activations.”

You heard him! Every inch of the market will be transformed to make you feel like you are at the track.

Michael Davidson: “The idea is for people to be able to go to the track when they need to go to the track. But there is also this offering off the track, closer to the city, and you can come here any day that you are not out there.”

The venue is firing on all cylinders to make sure you enjoy.

Michael Davidson: “Inside the Red Bull Fan Zone, we are going to have racing simulators, you’ll be able to replicate the action of what it actually feels like to race in the Miami Grand Prix. It’s as close as you’ll going to get to being in a real car doing the real thing.”

Want a feel for a real race car? Well, you’re in luck.

Michael Davidson: “You’ll be able to get up close to them, see how big they are, how complex they are. These cars are worth a ton of money, they are engineering marvels.”

Of course, the vibes would not be complete without music.

Michael Davidson: “We have different DJs playing all over the property. We have a big stage that we’re gonna set up in the back of the property.”

The best part of all of this is you have four days to bask in all the racing glory, starting Thursday.

Michael Davidson: “Thursday and Friday, we start at 4 p.m. and we go until 3 a.m. and then Saturday and Sunday we start at noon and we go to 3 a.m. as well.”

Oh, and just one more thing.

Michael Davidson: “It’s free, everybody’s welcome, all ages. The idea is for everybody to come out and have fun during the Grand Prix weekend.”

While the event is free to enter, Wynwood Marketplace is offering guests a free drink if you RSVP.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

Racing Fan Fest website

