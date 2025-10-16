If you mix art, music and cocktails — you’re already speaking our language. And that’s exactly what’s happening at the Pérez Art Museum’s next big event, where the party comes with a tropical twist. Get ready for beats, booze and a whole lotta flavor at “PAMMSonic.”

The Pérez Art Museum is turning up the volume with a free DJ series, “PAMMSonic,” bringing together music, art and community on the waterfront.

Marie Vickles: “It features some of the premiere DJ’s that are connected to Miami in various ways, either through the genre of music that they play or even their personal connection. The performances are free with RSVP, museum admission is not included, but we hope you go inside, check out the art while you’re here, enjoy the happy hour.”

And speaking of happy hour…

PAMM’s restaurant and bar, Verde, is serving cocktails that vibe with the theme of this month’s event… Jamaican sounds!

Brittany Martinez: “So before the DJ’s set, Verde actually has a happy hour from 5 to 8, which we encourage people to come to!”

Brittany Martinez: “So the first drink that we have is the ‘Verde Spicy Margarita,’ that’s gonna be a rocks glass, that’s rimmed with tajín, it’s gonna be Mi Campo tequila, Ancho Reyes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and then the next one is going to be Walshy’s ‘Electric Fire.’ It’s going to be five mint sprigs muddled together with simple syrup, our choice of rum that we use is going to be Captain Morgan’s spiced rum, all of it shaken together and then topped off with prosecco. The ‘Dark & Stormy’ is a classic cocktail. It’s basically called that because of the layers of the liquors; you have the dark on the bottom, the top is gonna be a little bit lighter, it’s dark rum, lime juice and then ginger beer on top.”

DJ Gia Fu, born in Hong Kong, kicked off the music series last month spinning her signature rhythm!

Gia Fu: “I think it’s a really great cultural event and it brings all people with all ages, different backgrounds and just all come together at one place and express themselves, let the music express themselves.”

Nothing beats dancing the night away surrounded by the finest art in the city.

Marie Vickles: “Just looking over out the water, listening to beautiful sounds, dancing, having great food, it really brings the best of what Miami is to a beautiful art and inspired venue.”

“PAMMSonic” goes down Oct. 23 at the Perez Art Museum, starting at 5 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

Website

