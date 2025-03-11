Fish upon a star! Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston swear by this facial. It’s their secret weapon to prepare for the red carpet. It’s called the Salmon Sperm Facial. It’s supposed to reduce wrinkles and keep your skin super hydrated. Time for deco to go fish at Skn Elements in Miami.

Getting a glamorous glow-up isn’t just for the rich and famous, dahhhhling. It’s about being in the know. Hook, line and sinker.

Shireen Sandoval: “Kim Kardashian is doing it, we have Jennifer Anniston…”

Caleb McGrew: “Tons of people are doing it right now. Our most popular thing right now:”

Shireen Sandoval: “Wow! So this is like the it thing right now?”

Caleb McGrew: “It’s the hottest trend in skincare right now.”

At Skn Elements in Miami, a beautifully hip open skin bar, it would be: The Salmon Sperm Facial, created in South Korea.

Shireen Sandoval: “Are any salmons hurt in this process?”

Caleb McGrew: “Funny you should ask, I was researching last night how are they getting the product. They actually massage the fish. The jokes write themselves. They massage the fish to get the material.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Oh, they do? So, it’s good for the fish as well.”

Caleb McGrew: “Sure.”

First you get numbed, properly cleansed and the salmon product, which comes in a sealed syringe, is placed on your skin.

Caleb McGrew: “It’s PDRN, which are polydeoxyribonucleotides derived from salmon DNA. You can add it to any facial, but we traditionally, typically add it to microneedling.”

The combination, especially with the microneedling, boosts collagen, brightens skin and smoothes fine lines and wrinkles — no scaly skin here.

Shireen Sandoval: “Don’t mind me hanging over you, but I have to know does it hurt?”

Participant: “Not at all, it actually tickles in some spots and actually feels like a little massage.”

Our mother-daughter models could not wait to try the trend.

Participant: “It just feels the vibration of the microneedling machine, but that’s about it.”

Shireen Sandoval: “You seemed very relaxed.”

Participant: “Oh yes, I am.”

After the salmon penetrates the skin, a cellulose mask is applied to tighten your pores so all that good stuff stays in.

Some red light therapy wraps up the treatment.

Shireen Sandoval: “How do you feel after you’ve had this treatment.”

Caleb McGrew: “Your skin can feel a little bit like a mild sunburn for a few days. Afterward, maybe a little mild redness depending on your natural complexion.”

Shireen Sandoval: “You’re gonna glow baby.”

Caleb McGrew “Yes, absolutely.”

Shireen Sandoval: “You’re gonna glow up.”

Lookin’ like a dreamboat, but would you recommend it?

Participant: “It feels so glowy and tight.”

Participant: “It’s glowy, it feels like I had a facelift.”

The Salmon Sperm Facial gives Go Fish a whole new glam meaning — so, go ahead & get hooked.

If you have a big event and want the salmon glow-up, do it two days before your special occasion.

Prices start at around $200.

FOR MORE INFO:

Skn Elements

7295 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33150

https://sknelements.com/

