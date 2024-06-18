Normally, you don’t go to the spa to get your face slapped around by a lady with “the fastest fingers in Brickell.” Her words, not mine, I promise. That is until I discovered “iGodFace.” that’s God, not got. But, oh my God, this mug feels brand new after.

You know about deep tissue massages.

Sasha White: “If you have tight shoulders, if you have.”

Alex Miranda: “I have that. Oh, yeah.”

For your back. But how about the face?

Alex Miranda: “Nobody has ever massaged my ear. I mean, that is a fact.”

Well, at iGodFace in Brickell.

Sasha White: “I have the fastest, the strongest fingers, and it’s pretty intense.”

Sasha’s got deep-tissue facials!

Sasha White: “People just training and relaxing bodies, but the thing is the face should be trained and relaxed too.”

And skills for days.

Plus, balls.

Sasha White: “Here we are using a face yoga ball.”

But, my god…

Sasha White: “They help me to relax your jaw, relax much deeper than I do it just from one side.”

..Is the oral part intense?

Sasha White: “It’s a very very good pain.”

60 or 90-minute sessions may also feel like therapy.

Sasha White: “Right here, if you are a control freak.”

Because she’ll help release all those emotions…

Alex Miranda: “You’re moving things that needed to be moved, for years!”

From right under your skin.

Sasha White: “Lots of drama you are holding right here.”

Alex Miranda: “You are reading me for filth.”

Um, ok.

Sasha White: “When you have wrinkles around your eyes, it means you’re a genuine person. So always keep them alive because…”

Alex Miranda: “Thanks for pointing out my wrinkles, Sasha.”

Sasha White: “Haha.”

Alex Miranda: “Kids, one day you wake up at 37 years old, and you have wrinkles.”

But maybe one less after this!

Sasha White: “You can see immediately how this cheek, like, poof, and how this one is still bigger.”

Ice-cold gua sha sculps the skin, while this tool gives you a fuller-looking face by zapping it with electrical impulses.

Alex Miranda: “That’s such a weird feeling.”

Sasha White: “It’s like a face crossfit for your muscles.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, but what is it doing?”

Sasha White: “Make face very strong, lift the structure.”

Watch my lower lip twitch.

Alex: “I feel like I’ve been beat up.”

In a good way.

And finally.

We finish…

With sound.

Oh, sorry. That’s her French bulldog, Mr. Wow.

He’ll be providing the snore therapy throughout.

Sasha White: “They all say it’s so soothing and relaxing. They all love it, I’m so happy.”

Deep tissue facials start at $222 for women, and $333 for men.

To book your session, click here.

Follow Sasha on Instagram here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.