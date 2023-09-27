Halloween is next month, so now’s the time to go for ghoulish decor!

It’s never too soon to think about your costume or even some nail inspo for the holiday.

And Miami’s very own nail witch is ready to put a spell on you and your nails.

The witch is in, And she’s brewing some spooktacular nail art.

Leslie Ayala, AKA “The Nail Witch,” knows how to bewitch any mani.

Leslie Ayala: “When I was younger I was always called a little witch because I had long black hair, and when I started doing nails the name just stuck.”

At Nail Witch Studios in Wynwood, all Hallow’s Eve isn’t just one day, it’s a whole season.

“We love decorating for Halloween because all of our clients really expect it and we can go all out and have fun with it. This year for Halloween, we went with a theme, it was spiders and kind of earthy, so we stuck to skulls, pumpkins, and cute little spider webs.”

All eyes will be on your digits with this set… Literally.

Leslie Ayala: “On the base of the nail, we did a cat-eye, a silver cat-eye, then we added some hard 3D sculpting gel around a glass eye, and then added the chrome on top.”

These ghosts could even make Casper jealous.

Leslie Ayala: “For the 3D ghost nails, we started off with a gray base, and added a dark gray chrome on top. Then we mixed a 3D powder with a white gel in order to make the 3D ghosts.”

For extra dimension, Ayala said to top your little ghosties off with a matte top coat. But if you want something classic, these will have your heart glowing.

Leslie Ayala: “We used a silicone mold in the shape of a heart, and we used the light lacquer nail tattoos and put them inside there. Then we used a glow-in-the-dark pigment with the gel, a clear gel to give that glow-in-the-dark effect to the nail.”

But the real treat is all in the nail tricks.

Leslie Ayala: “I love doing Halloween nails on my clients because they really let me be creative, they go all out, and they trust the process. We end up creating something really cool and unique for their costumes and for the whole Halloween season.”

