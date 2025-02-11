You don’t have to be covered in chocolate to look good enough to eat, but it doesn’t hurt. This Valentine’s Day, we’re showing you how to live your chocolate dreams and get soothed by the sweet treat like never before.

This Valentines Day, chocolate isn’t just for eating.

At My Spa inside the Intercontinental in Downtown Miami is serving up the delicious treat in a way that melts away all your stress.

Caroline Wilmot: “It’s a chocolate foaming salt scrub for face and body and a chocolate moisturizer for face and body.”

Picture it. 50 uninterrupted minutes of a good rub down using decadent chocolate and there’s room for two!

Caroline Wilmot: “Everybody loves chocolate for Valentine’s. So we have a chocolate indulgence couples package or our Galentine’s package.”

Here’s what the two of you get.

Caroline Wilmot: “You’ll enjoy a side by side Swedish massage in the privacy of our couple sweet designed for two with a complimentary glass of pink mimosa and you can extend the time to 80 minutes.”

My spa isn’t just lathering your body in a sweet treat for the sake of love. There are a lot of benefits to this treatment.

Caroline Wilmot: “Chocolate is full of antioxidants. It’s going to be very hydrating and very rich for the skin. The exfoliate will gently exfoliate and remove any dry dead skin and then that moisture will penetrate deep down in the skin so yes it’s indulgent with the chocolate aroma but it actually doing something good for your skin”

Natalie Sibilia: “From the moment I walked to the absolute very end, I felt like it was such an luxurious experience. The smells, the smiles, everything was just phenomenal.”

If you already have plans this V-Day, no worries. You can still indulge in the experience.

Caroline Wilmot: “It’s not just one day that we celebrate love. We can celebrate all month here with our specials at my spa.”

Couples packages begin at $560 dollars and the hotel invites you to enjoy their other amenities while you are there.

Caroline Wilmot: “We validate parking up to four hours, spend the day, the half day. It’s a full experience here at our hotel and spa.”

FOR MORE INFO:

MySpa

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-577-1000

icmiamihotel.com/myspa

