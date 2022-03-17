In these absolutely crazy times, do you ever mentally catch yourself time traveling back to, lets say the ’90s? One store in Margate can do just that, because they specialize in all kinds of nostalgic collectibles.

I don’t know about you, but the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal is starting to feel pretty tame … and if you are missing the simpler times, one antique shop has a nostalgia fix, with collectibles that’ll make you feel like a kid again. You know, when we thought we’d be in flying cars by now.

Way Back When in Margate is a one-stop shop for nostalgia.

Nilda Aviles, Way Back When: “We’re a whole bunch of goofballs, so you basically put our personalities on the wall. We carry everything, from military to video games to vinyl records. They’re like, ‘Dude, I had that one my wall!'”

Where, sure, they’ve got your antique store staples, but it’s the collectibles even Robert Pattinson could get into.

Joey: “First editions of comic books here. Batman is the hottest thing right now with ‘World’s Finest.’ You’re looking at comics from 1940s and up.”

Horror fans will be happy.

Nilda Aviles: “Myself and Joey both love Frankenstein, we love Bela Lugosi.”

Same, girl, same.

Alex Miranda: “Gosh, I’m a little greasy.”

And look at this shelf dedicated the 1990s!

Alex Miranda: “That economic stability that all of that, right? Ohhh, the ’90s were so nice.”

Joey: “The ’90s were great.”

You’ll want to dine at an eat-in Pizza Hut when you hear this.

Joey: “From Nintendo games, to Nintendo 64, to Sony PlayStation, and you’re having fun, and guess what it’s now nostalgic.”

It’s totally cool to geek out, too.

Nilda Aviles: “Most of the people that buy them are adults.”

Hold on!

Alex Miranda: “‘Virtual Boy!’ Not a lot of people know about this game. It was my favorite one growing up.”

“Virtual Boy” was a flop. Nintendo stopped making it after just one year.

Alex Miranda: “Joey, how much?”

Joey: “$299.”

Alex Miranda: “Ugh, can you do anything on that?!”

Joey: “$349.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes! Joey, stop right now! Look at this. No, no, no, no, no. Game Boy! This is taking me back!”

Ahh, life before the smartphone.

They even have a voting booth from that presidential election recount. You know which one, Florida.

Alex Miranda: “All right, kids. In the year 2000, there was something called a ‘hanging chad.'”

Kids: “Ohhh.”

Way Back doesn’t just sell, either. They also appraise, trade…

Nilda Aviles: “Or we’ll just take it right off your hands and pay for it.”

Who doesn’t like that math?!

FOR MORE INFO:

Way Back When Antique & Collectible

6217 Margate Blvd., Unit 2

Margate, FL 33065

954-226-7904

IG: instagram.com/wbwantiques

