Action, thrills and lots of Gerard Butler. The latest movie to hit the big screen will have you on the edge of your seat.

Gerard takes to the skies as a pilot in his new movie “Plane,” but a normal day in the sky quickly turns into a fight for survival.

Gerard Butler (as Brodie Torrance): “Looks like we’re cutting through the top of the storm.”

When his routine flight makes an emergency landing, Captain Brodie Torrance has to find away to make sure that everybody comes back safe.

Gerard Butler (as Brodie Torrance): “I’m going to need your help.”

Mike Colter (as Louis Gaspare): “You’re going to need this.”

Even teaming up with a convicted murderer!

The film stars Gerard Butler as Brodie Torrance.

Gerard Butler (as Brodie Torrance): “I have a daughter, and I have every intention of making it home.”

Gerard Butler: “He’s really a decent everyman; he could be your next-door neighbor. There’s nothing particularly special about him. He’s strong, he’s tough, he cares, but nothing prepares him for what they’re about to enter into.”

Little does Brodie know, accused murder Louis Gaspare, played by Mike Colter, will become an unlikely ally in the fight to save his passengers.

Mike Colter (as Louis Gaspare): “Police in the legion used to say, redemption can only be found in the most unusual places.”

Gerard Butler: “I feel like that relationship is the heart of this movie, this pilot and this accused murderer who have to rely on each other out of necessity and go on this journey together and kind of learn from each other.”

Gerard had to bust out a few fighting moves for the action scenes, but the real test was how to handle an airliner.

Gerard Butler: “l flew many hours in a simulator, and then I hung out in that cockpit, which was a mock-up, but it was so real. It was on a gimbal, so it threw us all over the place, so learning not just how to fly, but learning how to fly in extreme circumstances.”

Gerard Butler (as Brodie Torrance): “The seat belt signs have just been turned on.”

Yoson An (as Dele): “We just lost an engine.”

He’s so good with all that simulator training, we had to ask, would he ever want to be a real pilot, like for realz?

Gerard Butler: “I think eventually, one day, I would love to be a pilot.”

Gerard Butler (as Brodie Torrance): “We’re getting off this island.”

“Plane” has landed in theaters nationwide.

