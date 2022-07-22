When it comes to what to put on a hot dog, Lynn is a purist: mustard, relish, kraut. Whereas Shireen is more of a chili cheese dog kind of girl. There’s a new place in town where they both can be satisfied, and it’s top dog. Best of all, they found a foodie way to honor their new hometown.

Amanda Regan: “The Original Hot Dog Factory is a gourmet hot dog restaurant that specializes in over 25 different dogs.”

Now, this Georgia fave has made its way south to Hialeah.

Amanda Regan: “I brought The Original Hot Dog Factory to South Florida because I was visiting Atlanta for vacation, and I visited one of their locations and fell in love.”

Giancarlo Mesegue: “I’m excited that they are here in South Florida, and we are getting a taste of The Original Hot Dog Factory down here. Being that they’re from Atlanta, that’s pretty good.”

Hot dog eating champ Joey Chestnut would love this place. Their frankfurters are vessels of amazingness.

Amanda Regan: “We have hot dogs loaded with whatever kind of topping you can imagine.”

Chanel Grant: “To see them have so many different toppings on all the hot dogs was pretty interesting and crazy to me. When I tried it, I gotta say, though, it was absolutely delicious.”

Amanda Regan: “The most unique thing that we put on a hot dog is crab meat. The Surf and Turf Dog is topped with jumbo lump crab meat, lettuce, tomato.”

And here’s something to taco ’bout…

Amanda Regan: “It’s always Taco Tuesday with the Taco Dog. We have the beef hot dog topped with chili, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, guac, jalapenos and chips.”

Come on, everything’s better with bacon.

Amanda Regan: “The Texas Rodeo Dog is a bacon-wrapped beef hot dog, topped with an onion ring, chili and barbecue sauce.”

If beef’s not your thing, no worries. Pick a protein.

Amanda Regan: “We also offer Polish, turkey dogs and vegan dogs.”

And, as a nod to SoFlo, they’ve got one thing you can’t get anywhere else…

Amanda Regan: “The Miami Dog is deli ham, Swiss cheese, pickle slices topped with Try Me sauce. It’s a spin on the Cuban sandwich.”

Chanel Grant: “The Miami Dog literally tastes like a hot dog version of the Cuban sandwich.”

