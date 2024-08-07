Happy birthday, Popcorn Frights. A decade of scream-inducing cinema is being celebrated, beginning Thursday. Deco’s favorite horror film festival is ready to scare the pants off you. The only question is — are you wearing underwear?

Jordan Woods-Robinson (as John Gregg Elliot: “Anna.”

Mandy Mills (as Annalisa Baker): “No. It’s over, John.”

Actually, it’s just beginning. The 10th annual Popcorn Frights Film Festival kicks off Thursday.

Igor Shteyrenberg, Co-Executive Director, Popcorn Frights: “This festival has shown hundreds of thousands of films, reached hundreds of thousands of fans, and we have become the largest genre film event in the Southeast United States.”

Not bad for a festival that wants to scare the pants off of you.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “And it was launched out of a sense of love for a genre community who we felt were just deprived of some of the best horror films that were just not finding a home on theater screens.”

The 10th anniversary celebration will send fans over the moon, without having to stop at the ATM.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “Because of the support we have received from our community throughout all the years, we have decided to make, for our milestone 10th anniversary, the entire festival experience free. It’s a free for all festival.”

This is definitely the best deal in town.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “It’s the largest lineup we’ve ever had: 131 films — 48 feature films, 83 short films.”

Those short films are where local artists get their props.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “One of the festival’s most invested programs is the ‘Homegrown: 100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror’ shorts block.”

“Milford Luster’s Guide to Fisherman Safety.”

Anthony Hernandez (as Milford Luster): “Mm-mm-mmm. They’re a little better when they’re stale.”

The World War II thriller “Dear Diary 1944.”

Isabella LeSante (as Charlotte) “Right now, I’d sell my goddamn soul to Lucifer himself to have my husband walk through that front door one more time.”

The terrifying “Best Kept Shut.”

Kasper Michaels (as Francisco Baker, voice): “Beware the door’s seductive nature, Anna.”

These films may be short on time, but they’re long on talent.

Gabriel Lopez, director, “Best Kept Shut”: “I think short films are a great avenue to show the audience what you got, and it takes a lot of skill, I think, to do that in such a condensed amount of time.”

Real life gets pretty scary sometimes.

Popcorn Frights makes it all right to be afraid — and have a great time while you’re at it.

Igor Shteyrenberg: “Everyone enjoys a roller coaster ride, and this is the safest ride you could have, is by going to the movies and having a fun scare.”

Anthony Hernandez (as Milford Luster): “Hello, folks. I’m Milford Luster, survivalist and former mixed martial artist fan.”

As if a free movie festival wasn’t cool enough, you can also catch “Popcorn Frights” online — for nothin’!

FOR MORE INFO:

10th Popcorn Frights Film Festival

Aug. 8-18, 2024

popcornfrights.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.