In the new series “The Institute,” children with unique abilities are being targeted. So, naturally, Deco had to go undercover with the cast to investigate.

Something sinister is brewing in the new MGM+ sci-fi horror series “The Institute,” adapted from the novel by Stephen King.

OK, you know it’s bad when the “work” in question involves snatching, torturing and testing on kids with special powers.

But have no fear, Ben Barnes is on the case! And he’s relieved to finally be playing a good guy again!

Ben Barnes: “It feels good. It feels good to have seen the light. Yeah, I think I was actively looking, after five or six years, looking for a character you could trust. Somebody who has a good grip on their moral compass.”

That’s pretty much the opposite of Mary-Louise Parker’s Ms. Sigsby. She’s the one calling the shots at The Institute.

Mary-Louise Parker: “She’s, like, not who you want around your kids, right? Like, she’s, yeah, she’s not good.”

Joe Freeman plays one of the kids stuck at this place. His character is super analytical, so he quickly catches on to what’s going on.

But what about the cast? Do they generally follow logic or their gut feeling?

Joe Freeman: “I feel like I’m definitely analytical. Yeah, like, I try to read people a lot.”

OK, but how good are you?

Joe Freeman: “Really good. I’ve got you absolutely figured out.”

Fair enough. Carry on.

Ben Barnes: “I think I’m quite analytical, but I’m analytical of messages I’m getting from my gut, you know, like I’m analyzing what I’m feeling or what I’m sensing of other people.”

Mary-Louise Parker: “I’m pretty reactive, actually. I think I live a lot in my thoughts, you know, I can sit quietly and ruminate for a very long time.”

Powers make you a target on this show. But, if everyone had the chance to pick a super secret special ability…

Ben Barnes: “I wish I could understand what my cat was thinking.”

Mary-Louise Parker: “I’d want to just wake up and know, like, 25 languages and all their dialects.”

Joe Freeman: “I would want to know when it’s going to rain.”

Ben Barnes: “Oh, that’s a good one. Living in England and knowing when it’s gonna rain is very good.”

“The Institute” is set to premiere JUly 13 on MGM+.

