A night at the museum is now for real in Miami and not just a movie. For those adulting hard during the day — and always catch the frost science when they close. Now you get full access after hours, without the kids. It’s called Nightlab and it’s kinda like a nightclub scene for nerds!

Ok, so picture a museum with no kids running around.

Alec Warren, frost director: “That’s the key to this whole night is that it’s 21 and up. Adults only. No kids.”

Downtown Miami really comes alive at night. But what do you do if you’re a mad scientist at heart?

Ok, let’s not bring “Frankenstein” back to life.

But you can geek out at Frost Science in Miami and check out Nightlab.

Alec Warren: “Being able to drink have alcohol, have food in a museum without any other children around, this is the first time we’ve done something along those lines. We are Miami’s science museum after all and that means we want to serve everyone, including adults without kids, or adults looking to get away from their kids for the night.”

Kerron Lettman: “I always try to pick some kind of active activity to do on dates. So I surprised her tonight with adults night at the museum.”

This quarterly event has different themes every time.

Alec Warren: “Our first event we had on Jan. 25 with Danny Daze and his amazing show, blue in the frost planetarium that entire night and the entire theme was around the science of light.”

Or maybe the science of a light beer because these big kids appreciate an adult beverage while watching the show.

Elizabeth Ho-sing-loy: “Yes, the drinks definitely help. Makes it a more enhanced experience.”

Alec Warren: “Next one we have coming up on April 4th that’s going to be all ocean themed. We have space-themed events going on later in the year. And even some spooky science and Halloween.”

With your ticket you get…

Alec Warren: “Tickets start at $34.95 for adults. That’s general admission. That gets you the planetarium experience as well as full access to the whole entire museum and all the experiences. When you enter, you’re going to be greeted with a food and beverage cart. You’re also going to be greeted with a DJ in our ocean gallery.

If you’re not about looking up, they have fun options too.

Alec Warren: “Even if you don’t necessarily want to come to see an amazing unique planetarium show, you can still come hang out underneath the oculus or see any of our amazing exhibits.”

Kerron Lettman: “All of the fun of the museum no kids and alcohol.”

Taylor Smith: “Yes, so far so good. We took the Brightline down to beat the traffic and enjoy everything thus far.”

The next Nightlab experience is April 4th and starts at 7 p.m.

For More Information:

nightLab

