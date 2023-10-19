Fashion maven Gaurav Gupta is taking the fashion world by storm. Celebs like Queen Bey and Cardi B just can’t get enough of the guy. Gupta has been styling the stars for nearly two decades, and now he wants you to feel famous when you put on one of his styles.

When it comes to ruling the red carpet, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has it handled.

Gaurav Gupta: “We’re on every red carpet, from Cannes to Oscars to Grammys to all kinds of situations happening with us right now.”

And with major A-listers like Beyoncé, Cardi B and Lizzo wearing his designs, it was only a matter of time before everyone wanted a piece.

Gaurav Gupta: “Once we had Cardi B wear us for Grammys, it just becomes a domino effect, then. It’s like every stylist, every magazine, every celebrity stylist is looking at the brand. Once you do a few key moments, it naturally just takes off from there.”

Since starting his fashion company nearly 20 years ago, Gupta has created his very own lane in the fashion world.

Gaurav Gupta: “It sounds a bit pompous, but it feels kind of natural for me, because in the sense of – I think I was always meant to be here, and the brand was always meant to be here.”

Gupta says his brand’s originality is also what helped catapult his success.

Gaurav Gupta: “They would just discover the brand and say, like, ‘OK, we want Cardi or Beyoncé or somebody like that to wear this,’ because it’s so unique and new for them. Each of these collaborations is literally a story within itself.”

But you don’t have to be a celebrity to wear these fabulous designs. The styling guru is giving shoppers of Neiman Marcus in Coral Gables a chance to feel like a star.

Gaurav Gupta: “I have a traveling trunk show right now with Neiman Marcus, they are our exclusive partners in USA for a year.”

And as for what’s next for the designer, let’s just say it’s beyond clothing.

Gaurav Gupta: “There are multiple, multiple things to go into next. There’s a possibility of a beauty collaborations, accessories to get into. This is just us starting in the ready-to-wear world. I want to design cities, I want to design places, palaces. You can give me anything, and I’ll design it. It doesn’t stop anywhere.”

For more info on Gaurav Gupta’s traveling trunk show with Neiman Marcus, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.