I am an international superspy — in my head, and definitely on Facebook and Instagram when I’m stalking people — but Gal Gadot is playing the real kind in a new action movie. She has to save the world, and no, it’s not a new “Wonder Woman” sequel.

The flick is called “Heart of Stone.” Like my heart: cold, hard and lifeless.

This job probably doesn’t come with pizza parties.

Jamie Dornan (as Parker): “You know what you signed up for.”

Sophie Okonedo (as Nomad): “No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”

What could be more important than Jamie Dornan? Well, in “Heart of Stone,” turns out, it’s something like world peace.

Jamie Dornan (as Parker): “What’s happening?”

Matthias Schweighöfer (as Jack of Hearts): “All our systems are offline. We’ve lost the Heart.”

International intelligence agent Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, embarks on a dangerous mission to protect a mysterious asset known as the Heart.

Jamie Dornan (as Parker): “It could crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky. If you own the Heart, you own the world.”

Just imagine if something like that got in the wrong hands. No bueno, Gal says. That’s why she’s trying to save the day, her own way.

Gal Gadot: “She’s a super secret agent who is super capable and enjoys and thrives on adrenaline. But at the same time, she doesn’t work really well within the system, having a little bit of a hard time following the rules.”

Rules? What rules?!

Matthias Schweighöfer (as Jack of Hearts): “We’ve been breached!”

Alia Bhatt (as Keya Dhawan): “And now you answer to me.”

Gal Gadot (as Rachel Stone): “I’m coming for you.”

Uh-oh. Now she has to go up against a skilled hacker, played by Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt: “There’s this like cat-and-mouse chase between these two women, which I think makes for a lot of fun banter and chemistry.”

lia Bhatt (as Keya Dhawan): “You think you know everything, but the world is about to see the truth.”

Alia Bhatt: “The writing really comes from their traits and their personality and what they’re going for and what they believe in. And I think gender is secondary.”

Here’s the part where I say, “It’s action-packed!” But really, it is.

Gal Gadot: “We knew we were gonna have some big setpieces, and it was important for us to bring something new, fresh, original — as much as one can have in this genre. So much has been done before.”

Gal Gadot (as Rachel Stone): “Everything’s under control.”

Sophie Okonedo (as Nomad): “Good. Keep it that way.”

“Heart of Stone” starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

